Barry: Bill Hader Reveals What He Wants to Do Once the Series Ends

Two of HBO's most acclaimed TV shows are coming to an end in the near future. Succession will be concluding its run with the current, 10-episode fourth season. On Sunday night, Succession's latest episode was followed by the Season 4 premiere of Barry, which will also be wrapping up its run this year. Bill Hader created Barry and has starred as the titular character in every episode, picking up heavier directorial duties throughout the series. In Season 4, Hader directed all eight episodes, and he's now looking ahead to what his life and career will be like once the show is over.

Hader spoke with EW about the final season of Barry, and what he plans to do next. Having committed so much of his life to the show, Hader is clearly ready for a vacation, but he's got bigger things on his mind once he gets back.

"I was just talking about this with my girlfriend, and she pointed out that I've not had a vacation in 10 years," Hader explained. "So yeah, I think I'm going to take a vacation. I haven't gone on a trip just to go on a trip. It's always for work or something. I did go to San Francisco to hang with my girlfriend, but that doesn't really count as a trip. So, I think I'm going to go on a vacation."

Having earned a ton of experience as a director on Barry, Hader now wants to take those talents to a feature-length project, writing and directing his own films.

"Work-wise, I want to make a movie," Hader continued. "I would love to direct a movie. The things I'm writing right now tend to be movies. And if I could think of another TV show, that'd be awesome. But right now, the idea of doing another TV show makes my bones hurt. My body physically reacts. We shot seasons 3 and 4 back to back, and someone pointed out to me that I've written, directed, and starred in the equivalent of four movies in a year and a half. So, I think I need a break from the TV schedule. I haven't read a book in a long time, so I think I'll probably do that. I need to watch movies, get excited, and get inspired again."

New episodes of Barry air on HBO every Sunday night.