Succession Ratings Hit Series High for Second Week in a Row

Through four episodes of its final season, Succession has set new viewership highs on three different occasions. The Season 4 premiere was the most-watched episode of the series when it debuted, only to be topped by the shocking third episode last week, which featured the death of Brian Cox's Logan Roy. The Logan twist clearly got the attention of Succession fans, as this week's new episode topped its predecessor in night one viewership, becoming the biggest episode of the series to-date.

Sunday night's episode, "Honeymoon States," dealt directly with the aftermath of Logan's death. Given the importance of the prior episode, audiences made sure to watch on opening night. Between Nielsen's ratings on HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max streaming data, the fourth episode of Succession Season 4 notched 2.6 million viewers on Sunday night. That's a 4% increase from the previous record-breaker last week, which reached 2.5 million viewers.

According to HBO Max's own date, the Season 4 premiere of Succession was viewed by over 7 million people over its first three weeks, and that doesn't count those that watched directly on HBO. Needless to say, Succession is bigger than it has ever been.

Tom and Shiv's Succession Future

One of the major storylines in Succession's final season, outside of the fight for control of Waystar-Royco, is the ending of Tom and Shiv's marriage. Series star Sarah Snook recently spoke to EW about the status of Tom and Shiv moving forward.

"It's really emotional, where you're very surprised that you want them to be able to work it out," she explained. "And they just can't communicate properly, and they can't be honest and say exactly what they need, and instead [they] say kind of what they thing the other one wants to hear. Yeah, it's really sad."

"It's such a strange thing, I think, for audiences," Snook added. "Because they, in turns, really don't like Tom and Shiv, and really don't want them to be together, because they're terrible together. But also they're kind of the only people who would [each] work together, in a way."

What have you thought about Succession's final season so far? Let us know in the comments!