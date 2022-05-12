Barry Star Anthony Carrigan Opens Up About the Long Wait for Season 3

✖

The third season of HBO's Barry has been a long time coming. After a myriad of delays which largely came about due to the pandemic, Season 3 is in the midst of finally airing on a weekly basis on HBO right now. Fortunately, we were recently able to catch up with one of the stars of the series, Anthony Carrigan, to talk more about what this season has in store.

Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank on Barry, talked with us about what it has been like to see Season 3 finally coming about after such a long wait. He also opened up about the growth of his character this season and talked about how the fandom surrounding Barry has really latched onto Hank, especially when it comes to internet memes.

We also asked Carrigan about one of the biggest strengths of Barry which is its ability to have high-stakes drama that is on par with hour-long TV shows despite Barry clocking in at half that time. In response, Carrigan talked more about how the scripts for the show are put together in such a tight format while also leaving room for improvisation to some degree. Despite being a dark drama in a lot of ways, Barry is also a comedy series, which means that some of the best moments from the show need to happen somewhat off the cuff.

"Yeah, it's a real miracle that Bill [Hader] and Alec [Berg] are able to condense everything down into 30-minutes because there is so much attention to detail," he told us. "Everything that happens week-to-week is so carefully thought out and jam-packed. There's no filler. There are no episodes where you kind of tune out or you stop paying attention. Everything is just incredibly important to the story. That's one of my favorite things about it."

If you would like to see our full interview with Carrigan, you can watch it in the video attached at the top of the page. New episodes of Barry will also premiere each Sunday on HBO at 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT. This week's episode airing on May 15th will be the fourth in an eight-episode season.