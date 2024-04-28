NCIS: Hawai'i Star Vanessa Lachey Reacts to Series Cancellation

On Friday, CBS cancelled NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons just a head of the series' Season 3 finale on May 6th. Now, series star Vanessa Lachey is reacting to the news, sharing that she feels "blindsided" by the NCIS spinoff's cancellation, but grateful as well.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," Lachey shared to her Instagram stories (via TVLine). "Grateful, confident, beloved fans! Processing this. news and still being present with my family. I Love You all! Mahalo Nui Loa."

Two of NCIS: Hawai'i's series creators also shared their thoughts on social media as well.

"Four years ago, [Jan Nahs], [Matt Bosack] and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai'i to make a show," executive producer Chris Silber wrote. "But ended up creating an ohana. I'm so grateful to you all."

"[NCIS: Hawai'i] was a dream. And while it's ended, I am forever grateful to my partners [Christopher Silber] and [Jan Nash], our amazing cast, led by [Vanessa Lachey], the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home. I'm proud of the stories we were able to tell over these three seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity… To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou," Matt Bosack added.

What Is NCIS: Hawai'i About?

NCIS: Hawai'i follows Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant (Lachey) and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself. The series also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, and Larry Tang executive produce.

CBS Has Renewed Several Shows, Including An NCIS Spinoff

While NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled, the network has renewed several shows. The Equalizer was recently given a Season 5 renewal. Elsbeth recently got a Season 2 renewal and S.W.A.T was renewed for Season 8. The fan-favorite FBI universe from Dick Wolf — FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International — all got renewals, with FBI in particular getting a three-season renewal order which will carry that series through Season 9. FBI: Most Wanted is getting a sixth season and FBI: International is getting a fourth. NCIS: Sydney also got a Season 2 renewal earlier this year as well.

"The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained in a statement. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."