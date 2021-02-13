Batwoman "Gore on Canvas" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Gore on Canvas", the upcoming fifth episode of Batwoman's second season set to air on February 21st. The episode will see Ryan Wilder's Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) having to work with The Crows while dealing with a painting that has some sort of tie to Safiyah Sohail (Shivaani Ghai) and the pirate nation of Coryana.

Ryan's Batwoman working with The Crows is a particularly interesting element of the upcoming episode given Ryan's past. Corruption within The Crows is what led Ryan to end up in prison years ago so it could make a team-up challenging for Ryan. However, as Leslie explained during a recent press conference, Ryan taking on the messier aspects of things is part of what makes the character so special.

"She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie said. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

You can read the synopsis for the episode below and read on for the photos.

"THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana - and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah's (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Gore on Canvas" will air on February 21st.