Batwoman: "Gore on Canvas" Synopsis Could Tease Another Tie to The Joker

Batwoman has already covered quite a lot of ground in its second season, both through the introduction of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), and the further expansion of the show's Gotham City mythos. In the first three episodes of the season, fans have seen that manifest in some epic Easter eggs and character introductions -- and it looks like that will soon come to a head in a major way. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Gore on Canvas", the fifth episode of Batwoman's second season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, hints at an ongoing storyline tied to the painting discovered on the cell phone of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), which seems to have some sort of tie to Safiyah Sohail (Shivaani Ghai) and the pirate nation of Coryana. Interestingly, that painting was seemingly created by Jack Napier, also known as the Arrowverse's version of The Joker.

"THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana - and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah's (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen."

The idea of Ryan's Batwoman having to work with The Crows is definitely interesting, especially considering the fact that the corruption within their organization is what led to Ryan being sent to prison years ago. That -- combined with the expectations The Crows might have of Batwoman, especially now that Jacob and Sophie know Kate previously served in the role, could lead to some messy dynamics.

"She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie told reporters during a recent virtual press conference for the season. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Gore on Canvas" will air on February 21st