Jeopardy! Accidentally Airs Batwoman Question on the Same Day as Ruby Rose's Exit

✖

The CW's Arrowverse of shows just got a major bombshell on Tuesday night, when it was revealed that series star Ruby Rose will be exiting Batwoman ahead of its upcoming second season. Rose, who starred as the series' titular character, confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that it was "a very difficult decision" to choose to leave the series. The news has sent shockwaves through the show's fandom -- and it's added a whole other layer a very surprising coincidence. Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy! - which, in most markets, aired a matter of hours before Rose's exit was announced - featured a question about Batwoman. The question, which was shared on Twitter by TVLine's Michael Ausiello, specifically mentioned that "Ruby Rose dons the cowl" on the series, something that is no longer true, as of today.

Granted, Jeopardy! does tape its episodes months in advance (something that has been a topic of conversation amid the current COVID-19 pandemic), so this really is nothing more than just an instance of bad timing. Still, it's almost a little eerie that the question would make an appearance on the same exact day as Rose's exit.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Berlanti Productions and WBTV said in a statement. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.