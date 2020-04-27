Batwoman Goes Undercover in "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" Preview

The CW has released a new preview for "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You", the eighteenth episode of Batwoman's debut season. Now that this week's installment has developed a slightly-new status quo, it sounds like things will manifest in an interesting way, as Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe) go undercover to obtain something from Batman's arsenal. Given the show's sporadic use of Batman thus far - including confirming in this week's episode that yes, Batman probably killed the Joker before disappearing five years ago - it will be interesting to see what that entails.

"I have some theories where he disappeared to," showrunner Caroline Dries previously said of the show's take on Batman. "But I haven't fully committed one way or the other... I pretty much have strong convictions about every detail of this show. But that’s one where I want the audience to feel like it’s a mystery, because it is genuinely a mystery."

There's also the nature of what's happening to Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) while in Arkham Asylum, as she ended this episode agreeing that she and Mouse (Sam Littlefield) should take over the asylum.

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward," Skarsten recently told ComicBook.com. "She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark."

You can check out the synopsis for "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" below:

"WHO CAN YOU TRUST? - Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help.

Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame.

James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" will air on May 3rd.

