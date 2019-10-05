Batwoman Showrunner Admits They’re Still Figuring Out Why Bruce Wayne Disappeared

Batman has exiled himself from Gotham City in the Arrowverse for reasons unknown. Characters aren’t sure where he is on-screen and for good reason — the show’s writers aren’t even quite sure what happened to the Caped Crusader just quite yet. In a new interview with BatwomanTV.com, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries admits she hasn’t committed to one Batman story.

“I have some theories where he disappeared to,” Dries admits. “But I haven’t fully committed one way or the other.” Dries goes on to mention she feels it adds a certain level of mystery necessary for stories involving characters belonging to the Bat-family.

“I pretty much have strong convictions about every detail of this show,” she continues. “But that’s one where I want the audience to feel like it’s a mystery, because it is genuinely a mystery.”

Dries also confirms Kate Kane’s comic partners Maggie Sawyer and Renee Montoya won’t be involved in the show — at least until some time goes by. In August, series EP Sarah Schechter told reporters Batwoman has a unique structure not seen elsewhere on television.

“It’s actually really fun,” Schechter said at the time. “I kind of wish we could do it on every show because you get to kind of just be with the character and not have to have all of the explanation and introduce the world and you really just get, sort of, a flavor of who they are. Then you can kind of go back in and fill it. I wish we could just honestly, it’s a great way to do it because it’s less pressure than ‘Here’s the world. Here’s all the people. We are going to tell you everything you need to know in 42 minutes and go.’”

“So it was actually a great advantage to be able to do that, I think, in this show because then it also meant, when we did the pilot, we could really because I think this cast is incredible and it was fun to be able to spend time with everyone,” Schechter continued. “And I think, if we hadn’t known Kate a little bit, it would be harder to have the bandwidth to do that.”

Batwoman debuts on The CW October 6th at 8/7 p.m. Central.

Do you think we’ll ever end up seeing Batman on The CW? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!