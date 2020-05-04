Batwoman Faces Off Against Hush in New Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest", the upcoming nineteenth episode of Batwoman. The photos highlight the most highly-anticipated aspect of the episode, that Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann) will officially be making his debut as Hush. The iconic Batman foe has been teased on Batwoman since before the series debuted, and Tommy's downfall to becoming a full villain has been teased sporadically. Fans got to see that in the most significant way in the series' most recent episode, when Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Mouse (Sam Littlefield) partnered up with Tommy, cutting off his face to help orchestrate his escape from Arkham Asylum, and giving him his iconic face bandages in the process.

The episode will also see Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) dealing with the betrayal of someone close to her. This will make matters worse when two of her strongest allies, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe), go missing, which will cause her to rely on her stepsister, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), who was recently properly inducted into the "Bat-family".

"It becomes more explosive, right? It becomes more of Mary on the front lines, doing her thing, trying to help with her knowledge of all things Gotham," Kang recently told ComicBook.com. "Anyone who comes to Gotham, especially our villains of the week who wreak havoc on Gotham and people who I know on social media and famous people, Mary knows all about them. She knows their family, who they're dating, where they might be, why, what happened, what drove them to this. She's got the plug. I find it so funny where Mary is. She's so ready to help in any way, in medical, social, and beyond. She has good opinions as it is. It gets interesting."

You can check out the synopsis for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

"CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" will air on May 10th.