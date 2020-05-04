Batwoman: New Photos Reveal First Look at Hush

Fans of The CW's Batwoman got a huge surprise on Sunday night when the episode preview for next week's "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" revealed that Hush is officially coming to Gotham. The iconic and terrifying villain is one that fans have wanted to see since the arrival of Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann) earlier this season and now, the network is giving us our first look at the chilling, bandaged villain in new photos from the upcoming episode offering a look at the biggest threat Batwoman has faced yet.

The network has released two photos of Hush. The first is a closeup of his bandaged face while the second gives us our first look at Hush wielding his signature guns. The overall effect is a very comics-accurate take on the villain's appearance.

In comics, Dr. Thomas "Tommy" Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne's who comes to resent Bruce after he inherited his family's fortune following the murder of his parents while Tommy's efforts to kill his own parents and gain their fortune failed. After discovering that Bruce was Batman, Tommy took on the persona of Hush and set out to take Batman down.

Batwoman's take on Tommy is a little different than the comics, but no less chilling. Batwoman's Tommy grew up to be a real estate mogul obsessed with Bruce Wayne -- who he knows is Batman. Tommy blames Batman for ruining his life by saving his mother prompting Tommy to want revenge while he also remains obsessive over Bruce who speaks about endlessly while locked up in Arkham -- which just so happens to be where Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is locked up as well who has her own motives involving Tommy.

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward," Skarsten told ComicBook.com in March. "She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark."

Hush's Batwoman debut is one that was teased last year during the show's San Diego Comic-Con presentation which revealed that not only would Batwoman (Ruby Rose) find herself targeted by Batman's enemies generally, those included Tommy and that his origin as Hush would develop over the course of the first season.

You can check out the synopsis for "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" below.

"CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So, when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" will air on May 10th.

