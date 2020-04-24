Batwoman Teases a New Tie to Batman in "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You", the eighteenth episode of Batwoman's debut season. The description hints at multiple plotlines within the installment, including Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe) going undercover to obtain something Batman-related. While there's absolutely no telling what that entails, the idea of some sort of reference to Batman - something that the show has been using sporadically across its first season - is certainly interesting. You can check out the synopsis below.

"WHO CAN YOU TRUST? - Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help.

Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame.

James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

"I have some theories where he disappeared to," showrunner Caroline Dries previously said of the show's take on Batman. "But I haven't fully committed one way or the other... I pretty much have strong convictions about every detail of this show. But that’s one where I want the audience to feel like it’s a mystery, because it is genuinely a mystery."

The synopsis also hints at new developments in various plotlines from across the season, including the possibly-rekindled relationship between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), and whatever the heck Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is going to be scheming while stuck inside Arkham Asylum.

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward," Skarsten recently told ComicBook.com. "She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "If You Believe in Me, I'll Believe in You" will air on May 3rd.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.