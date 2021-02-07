Batwoman Isn't Airing a New Episode Tonight

✖

Over the past few weeks, audiences have been treated to the sophomore season of Batwoman, with the hit The CW series debuting a trio of brand new episodes. If you were hoping to check out the next chapter in Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) story, you'll have to wait a little bit longer to do so. The CW will not be airing a new episode of Batwoman this Sunday, February 7th, so as not to conflict with Super Bowl LV. Instead, the series will be rerunning its most recent episode, titled "Bat Girl Magic!"

Batwoman's new episodes will resume next Sunday, February 14th, with an installment titled "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes". The episode is expected to feature a major turning point in Ryan's story, after she has now begun to be publicly embraced as Batwoman -- with the help of a brand-new Batsuit.

"I felt a shift in myself and my ownership of the character in Ryan's battle," Leslie told reporters during a virtual press conference last month. "The first two episodes, or the first two-and-a-half, you feel like you're walking in someone else's shoes. Red hair, a red wig -- that doesn't even look good on me and my complexion. You feel like it's not you, you're not comfortable. Before we actually started shooting, [showrunner] Caroline [Dries] had already told me that we were going to design a different suit for Ryan, but it would have to kind of develop naturally. So I started to be fitted for my new suit while filming in the previous suit. It was weird, because I was playing in one suit, knowing that this other suit was getting made. But once that suit was made, I remember the first time I tried it on in the fitting. It just felt like 'This is it.' ...It's scary, but it's super-exciting."

"And at the end of the day, the suit represents a legacy," Leslie continued. "It's not that only one person can wear the suit -- if you look back in old Batman comics and adaptations, [that was the case] with bat-suits past as well when Bruce Wayne went missing. There's nothing to say that it cannot leave the Wayne family. I think that at the end of the day, it's not about the last name. It's about the character of the person. It's about the morality of the person. And Ryan has that. She may not come from wealth or prestige, but she's a person that knows what's right and what's wrong and will always fight for what's right."

You can check out the synopsis for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" below!

"NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. As mentioned above, "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" will air on February 14th.