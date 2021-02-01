Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "Bat Girl Magic!"

✖

Season 2 of Batwoman has been delivering week after week, bringing about a whole new era for the hit The CW series. The series has been showcasing the journey of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), the newest character to be taking on the mantle of Batwoman. This week's episode was undeniably a turning point in that regard, helping lead to the debut of Ryan's brand-new (and already, fan-favorite) take on the Batsuit. Along the way, viewers were introduced to two major DC Comics villains -- Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai) and Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf).

If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "Bat Girl Magic!" Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Batwoman, "Bat Girl Magic!", below! Only look if you want to know!

Victor Zsasz is introduced -- a hitman who scars himself with tally marks for each kill he makes. He murders a cheating husband and his mistress in a ritzy Gotham hotel room, and then realizes he’s nearly run out of space for his scars, before adding two onto his head. He then breaks into Hamilton Dynamics and steals a list of names.

Ryan struggles in the field with the Batsuit, in part because it doesn’t perfectly fit her. Mary now has ownership of Kate’s bar, and she agrees to hire Ryan as a bartender in order to fool Ryan’s parole officer.

Luke, Mary, and Ryan find out about the Hamilton Dynamics robbery, and Ryan recognizes Zsasz because they “ran in the same circles”. She makes her way to Zsasz’s apartment and confronts him, but he pivots to talking about how she clearly doesn’t seem comfortable in the Batsuit. Once the team discovers the list of names, Ryan decides to meet Zsasz as herself, offering him some of Mary’s money in exchange for killing Alice, all while bugging his phone. Luke is able to hack Zsasz’s phone and realizes that Zsasz was initially hired by Safiyah. They later realize that the list of names signifies everyone who was treated with the Desert Rose after the Bat bite incident, just as Zsasz is about to attack Mary. Ryan suits up and saves her in her brand-new Batsuit, which later gets written up in the newspaper and becomes the talk of the town.

Luke is still hesitant to fully trust Ryan, but Mary argues that there is little-to-no chance of Kate coming back. Later, Mary holds a traditional Jewish remembrance ceremony in Kate’s memory, but Luke still has hope.

The Crows focus their efforts on Snake Bite -- a new drug that is laced with Scarecrow’s fear toxin. Two of The Crows later determine the mysterious leader behind the Snake Bite operation -- Black Mask -- although they don’t know his true identity yet.

Sophie and Alice get kidnapped and taken into Coryana, and receive an audience with Safiyah. Safiyah confronts Alice about unleashing the Desert Rose cure on Gotham, and reveals that she didn’t target Kate’s plane -- but is willing to help her find out who did. As The Whisper explains to Sophie, the beef between Safiyah and Alice began because Alice broke one of the cardinal rules of the island -- not to steal Desert Rose. Alice ultimately discovers that Safiyah has Kate’s necklace, and Safiyah insinuates that she has Kate held captive, but only plans to release her if Alice does something for her. Alice and Sophie are then drugged and then returned to Gotham.

Jacob is able to hack into Kate’s phone, and finds a photo of a painting from Jack Napier -- a.k.a. The Joker -- with a note from Kate indicating that it could be tied to Safiyah. When he asks Sophie about it, she tells him that she believes Kate is alive.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.