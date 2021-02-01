Batwoman: "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" Preview Released

✖

Batwoman's second season has had quite a lot of ground to cover, between the debut of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as the series' new Caped Crusader, and the mystery of the disappearance surrounding Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). The series' most recent episode, "Bat Girl Magic!", brought both of those stories to an interesting head -- and now we have an idea of exactly where that epic conflict will go next. The CW has released a teaser trailer for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes", the fourth episode of Batwoman's second season.

In addition to a significant plotline with Ryan, the episode is expected to deal with one of the biggest reveals from this week's episode -- that Kate seemingly didn't die in the fiery plane crash back from National City in the season premiere, and is being held captive in some capacity by Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai). Of course, there's always a chance that Safiyah's assertion of Kate's fate could be a red herring in and of itself, but that definitely won't stop the series' other characters from further speculating about her fate.

"What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Did she die? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us in deep into the season, and all of our characters are going to have different perspectives on that," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said during an appearance at the DC FanDome fan convention last year. "Different conspiracy theories, different points of view, and it will create a lot of drama, tension, mystery, and intrigue. It will be shocking and awesome and amazing."

"And, then we are obviously just diving into Javicia," Dries continued. "We have a new hero rising into Gotham. Javicia can tell you about her, but she's a new character to the world in DC, and she has a lot going against her. She was a girl who was a statistic of injustice the moment she was born, and the system was not built for this person, and she will constantly battle against the system. All throughout, she's battled through it her whole life, and she will continue to battle against it as Batwoman."

You can check out the synopsis for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" below!

"NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" will air on February 14th.