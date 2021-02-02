Batwoman: "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" Photos Released

Now that Season 2 of Batwoman is officially in full swing -- and Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) has begun to come into her own as the titular caped crusader -- fans are very excited to see exactly what the future holds. Ryan has a new suit, the beginnings of a new public following as Batwoman, and -- based on some newly-released photos -- an epic new conflict ahead. The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes", the fourth episode of the series' second season. The trailer for the episode indicated that Ryan will be working as Batwoman to save a group of kidnapped children, something that will cause her to confront her own tragic past in Gotham City.

"She's a person that hurt. She learned all these different martial arts so she can protect herself and her mother, and people that she cares about. And she could do nothing. It's taken right from her, and she could do nothing to save her mother. So I understand the drive. So I will read the script, and I would innately and naturally attack that way," Leslie told reporters during a recent virtual press conference. "Because if I've been set in that world and that history of being neglected, of my mom being murdered, of her murder going unsolved, and that justice never prevailed, I'm going to have that type of energy and that type of drive every single time I get a chance to avenge her death or save anyone."

"Especially in the beginning part of the season, that's Ryan. She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie continued. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

You can check out the synopsis for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes" will air on February 14th.