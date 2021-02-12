Batwoman: "Do Not Resucitate" Synopsis Released

✖

We're only three episodes into Batwoman's sophomore season, but the hit The CW series definitely hasn't been pulling any punches. One of the biggest surprises of the season thus far has been the revelation that Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) was injured by the Kryptonite bullet that was fired at her by Tommy Elliot/Hush (Warren Christie), after he attempted to impersonate Bruce Wayne and steal Batman's various gadgets. While that plotline has taken a bit of a backseat to the events of Season 2, it sounds like it will be popping back up in a major way, as evident by the newly-released synopsis for "Do Not Resuscitate", the sixth episode of the show's second season. You can check it out below.

"IT ALL COMES BACK AROUND - As Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Commander Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications. Also starring Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Daphne Miles."

The idea of Ryan's Kryptonite injury becoming a pivotal part of the narrative again is definitely intriguing, especially as she's just started to be embraced by the citizens of Gotham City as their new Batwoman.

"It 100% is going to affect Ryan's system," Leslie said of the Kryptonite injury during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "But you also have to remember, she's a very strong and proud woman. Her entire focus right now is to prove that she can be Batwoman, so she's not going to admit the fact that she's going through something. And that's really going to be a huge issue because she needs help, and she just won't admit it. She doesn't want to admit it, because she doesn't want to feel like she's less than. She's been compared to Kate Kane so much, that she just wants to show that she's strong and she deserves to be able to wear this suit and save the world."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Do Not Resuscitate" will air on February 28th.