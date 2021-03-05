Batwoman: "Survived Much Worse" Synopsis Released

✖

There's definitely been a lot to take in in Batwoman's second season, as the dawn of Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) time as Gotham's caped crusader has already been met with a lot of twists and turns. The circumstances of Ryan's Kryptonite injury, the ongoing search for Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), and countless other plotlines have only grown more complicated, and fans have been curious to see exactly where the story goes next. Luckily, we now have an idea of what's in store, as The CW has released a new synopsis for "Survived Much Worse", the eighth episode of the series' second season. You can check it out below.

"A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams."

With regards to Ryan's Kryptonite injury, which might be the thing that tests her "like never before", things went into a dire direction in the most recent episode, with the reveal that it will be fatal unless she harnesses the Desert Rose antidote.

"It 100% is going to affect Ryan's system," Leslie said of the Kryptonite injury during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "But you also have to remember, she's a very strong and proud woman. Her entire focus right now is to prove that she can be Batwoman, so she's not going to admit the fact that she's going through something. And that's really going to be a huge issue because she needs help, and she just won't admit it. She doesn't want to admit it, because she doesn't want to feel like she's less than. She's been compared to Kate Kane so much, that she just wants to show that she's strong and she deserves to be able to wear this suit and save the world."

The idea of the search for Kate Kane continuing as well is interesting, especially as the show has been relatively ambiguous about her fate, outside of her allegedly being kidnapped and held hostage by Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai).

"What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Did she die? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost?" showrunner Caroline Dries said during the DC FanDome virtual convention last year. "These are all huge mysteries that push us in deep into the season, and all of our characters are going to have different perspectives on that. Different conspiracy theories, different points of view, and it will create a lot of drama, tension, mystery, and intrigue. It will be shocking and awesome and amazing."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Survived Much Worse" will air on March 21st.