Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Costume

✖

We're just a little over a month out from the debut of Batwoman's second season, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings to The CW's Arrowverse of shows. The new stretch of episodes will be putting the series in a new territory, with Javicia Leslie taking over the series' lead role, after Ruby Rose stepped down from the show earlier this year. Leslie's arrival on the show will bring a whole new character - Ryan Wilder - to the Batwoman mantle, and a new costume to boot. During Warner Bros.' six-hour-long presence at Brazil's CCXP Worlds presentation on Sunday, Leslie provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at life on the Batwoman set - including a stunning new look at her wearing her costume.

Javicia Leslie gave us a new behind the scenes look at her as #Batwoman for the upcoming season! #CCXP pic.twitter.com/TP9twrPde0 — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) December 6, 2020

Leslie will be making history as the first Black actress to play Batwoman in live-action, and fans got to see the first look at her costume in all its glory in October. As Leslie explained during the DC FanDome virtual convention back in August, the goal was to have the suit reflect that milestone in some unique creative ways.

"We're also talking about how important it is that, if we're going to have a black Batwoman, that she needs to be like a sister when she becomes that," Leslie explained at the time. "It's like the silhouette of her like that. So more of a natural texture hair and things like that."

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries echoed this sentiment, teasing that Ryan Wilder's Batwoman costume will be "an evolution" throughout the beginning of Season 2, as Ryan tries to embrace her unique take on the mantle, similarly to Kate Kane's Batwoman coming out story in Season 1.

"She had already come out of the closet as Kate, but she now wanted Batwoman to come out of the closet. And that was like a huge story arc that we applied to season one, because it felt like so stifling that this girl who's out is hiding her identity. And likewise, and I wanted to tell that same story with Ryan. That's what she and I have been talking about is: how can we make sure that Ryan isn't hiding what makes her awesome with the suit? It's going to be a little bit of an evolution. We're going to see this evolve early on in the season."

What do you think of the latest look at Batwoman Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman's second season is expected to premiere on January 17, 2021 on The CW.