Batwoman: First Official Look at Javicia Leslie's New Costume Revealed

✖

The CW and Warner Bros. TV have released a pair of images that represent the first official look at Batwoman star Javica Leslie in a new costume, designed to suit her character as the show moves into a second season that sees Leslie's character, Ryan Wilder, step into the Batwoman suit to replace the departing Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). The new costume, as designed by frequent Arrowverse costume designer Maya Mani, features shorter boots, more red (primarily in the form of covers for her gloves/gauntlets), and curly hair that better suits Leslie's natural appearance. The hair itself is streaked with red to give it the same red-black fade that the costume's cape has had in the TV iteration.

According to a statement released with the photos, Mani's costume design was executed by Ocean Drive Leather. The wig created by Janice Workman, and makeup styled by Cory Roberts. The new costume will be designed by Wilder herself in-story, and will debut in the new season's third episode.

You can see the new look below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

"Ryan’s journey starts from a place of 'What can this Batsuit do for me?'" showrunner Caroline Dries explained. "But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol, and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.' Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired."

Javicia Leslie is the first Black actress to play the character in live action, and the fact that the character's new silhouette feels like it's a person of color in the costume was both important to her, and thematically important to the series. In the show's first season, the heroine came out as a lesbian publicly, feeling that she needed to be true to herself and serve as an inspiration for LGBT youth.

"I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it's her style, her swag, and her moment!" Leslie added in the same statement. "It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

Costume Designer Maya Mani, who has created many of the suits for the “Arrowverse,” says of the redesign: “I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative. As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!"

Batwoman's second season is currently in production for an early 2021 debut. The first season of the seris is available on DVD, Blu-ray, digital on-demand services, and to stream with a subscription to HBO Max.