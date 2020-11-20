Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Reveals Powerful New Teaser

✖

Batwoman's second season is set to bring an entirely new status quo, with Javicia Leslie stepping into the series' lead role after the departure of Ruby Rose's Kate Kane earlier this year. Leslie is set to play an entirely new character on the series, Ryan Wilder -- and we have a new look at what that will entail. On Thursday, Leslie took to Twitter to share a brief teaser video for Batwoman's second season, which shows her suiting up in the Batwoman costume while standing in a public restroom. The video ends with Ryan remarking that it's "time to be powerful".

Time to be powerful 🦇 pic.twitter.com/E1bYQo2q0u — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) November 19, 2020

Leslie will be making history as the first Black actress to play Batwoman in live-action, and fans got to see the first look at her costume in all its glory late last month. As Leslie explained during the DC FanDome virtual convention back in August, the goal was to have the suit reflect that milestone in some unique creative ways.

"We're also talking about how important it is that, if we're going to have a black Batwoman, that she needs to be like

a sister when she becomes that," Leslie explained at the time. "It's like the silhouette of her like that. So more of a natural texture hair and things like that."

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries echoed this sentiment, teasing that Ryan Wilder's Batwoman costume will be "an evolution" throughout the beginning of Season 2, as Ryan tries to embrace her unique take on the mantle, similarly to Kate Kane's Batwoman coming out story in Season 1.

"She had already come out of the closet as Kate, but she now wanted Batwoman to come out of the closet. And that was like a huge story arc that we applied to season one, because it felt like so stifling that this girl who's out is hiding her identity. And likewise, and I wanted to tell that same story with Ryan. That's what she and I have been talking about is: how can we make sure that Ryan isn't hiding what makes her awesome with the suit? It's going to be a little bit of an evolution. We're going to see this evolve early on in the season."

What do you think of the latest look at Batwoman Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman's second season is expected to premiere on January 17, 2021 on The CW.