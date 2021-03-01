Batwoman Releases Epic New Poster for Season 2

✖

Batwoman's newest season has already established a lot in its first six episodes, helping tee up the debut of its newest caped crusader, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). Leslie has been making history as the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in live-action, a milestone that has already courted a lot of praise from fans, especially as they've gotten to know Ryan Wilder as a character. To keep that hype going, The CW has released a new poster for Batwoman's second season, which shows Leslie in costume in a pretty epic action stance. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javicia Leslie (@javicia)

Over the course of just six episodes, Batwoman has already revealed a lot of nuggets surrounding Ryan's history -- including the fact that her adopted mother was murdered by Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and her Wonderland Gang. In between fighting villains off the week and being accepted as Batwoman by the citizens of Gotham City, that desire for revenge has been part of Ryan's journey -- and is only expected to continue in the coming episodes.

"She's a person that hurt. She learned all these different martial arts so she can protect herself and her mother, and people that she cares about. And she could do nothing. It's taken right from her, and she could do nothing to save her mother. So I understand the drive. So I will read the script, and I would innately and naturally attack that way," Leslie explained during a virtual press conference earlier this year. "Because if I've been set in that world and that history of being neglected, of my mom being murdered, of her murder going unsolved, and that justice never prevailed, I'm going to have that type of energy and that type of drive every single time I get a chance to avenge her death or save anyone."

"Especially in the beginning part of the season, that's Ryan. She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie continued. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

What do you think of the new poster for Batwoman's second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.