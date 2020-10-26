Batwoman Fans Are Emotional About the First Look at Javicia Leslie's New Costume

Batwoman fans got some significant and long-awaited news on Monday afternoon, when The CW debuted the first official look at the new costume that will be worn by Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder. While the series already showcased what Leslie would look like in the series' existing Batsuit, which was worn by Ruby Rose's Kate Kane in Season 1, those involved with the show had indicated that the costume would evolve. Today, fans got to see exactly what that would entail, with two epic new promotional photos of Leslie donning the new costume -- which comes complete with an almost entirely-new suit design, as well as her natural hair.

"We're also talking about how important it is that, if we're going to have a black Batwoman, that she needs to be like

a sister when she becomes that," Leslie explained during a panel at DC FanDome earlier this year. "It's like the silhouette of her like that. So more of a natural texture hair and things like that. So I think we're still kind of like putting things together. I can't wait. I actually have no idea. I've just been sending her fanart like 'Oh my gosh look at this!'"

"What she and I have been talking about is: how can we make sure that Ryan isn't hiding what makes her awesome with the suit? It's going to be a little bit of an evolution," showrunner Caroline Dries also teased. "We're going to see this evolve early on in the season."

Ever since the photos first debuted, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts -- and a lot of them have been overwhelmingly positive. Whether they're pointing out the small details of Ryan Wilder's new costume, or celebrating what the costume means for Black representation in superhero media, there's a lot that fans have gotten hyped about. Here are just some of those reactions.