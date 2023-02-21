Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Cast in New Detective Series

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie may not be done fighting crime just yet. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Leslie has joined the cast of ABC's reboot of the French drama HPI (High Intellectual Potential). She joins Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in the series which is being written by Drew Goddard.

The series is described as centering on Morgan (Olson), a single mom of three who has an exceptional mind and helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner at the police department. When the police discover that she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, they bring her on as a consultant to work with by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Sunjata) with the pair forming an unusual and unstoppable team. Leslie is set to play a character named Daphne.

Leslie is best known for her role as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman for the final two seasons of The CW series. She's also appeared in CBS' God Friended Me, MacGuyver, and The Family Business.

Leslie is returning to the Arrowverse for The Flash's final season.

Last fall it was announced that Leslie would be returning to the Arrowverse for The Flash's ninth and final season and recently, showrunner Eric Wallace teased that Leslie may very well have something to do with Red Death, one of the major antagonists of the season.

"It is fair to say that Javicia has something to do with that red lightning bolt," Wallace said. "I don't think that's going to come as a surprise to anyone. The question is how does it happen and why is she here? And also, who exactly is she playing? That's a mystery that doesn't get talked about in her initial appearances on the show. Also, how will it affect her relationship with Iris?"

He continued, "One of the happy accidents that happened in Armageddon when we had Javicia over was the discovery of the incredible chemistry between Candice Patton and Javicia Leslie. After seeing that, I literally made a note, 'We've got to do more of this. This is gold.' When Javicia comes onto the show, one of the most powerful emotional moments is when her character finally interacts with Iris and it's going to be in a way that folks are not expecting. And it may show you a side of Javicia Leslie that you haven't seen before because she just knocks it out of the park with performance. It's something that I think fans are going to just love."

