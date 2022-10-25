The Flash: Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Cast in Mystery Role for The CW Series' Final Season

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is joining the cast of The Flash for The CW series' upcoming ninth and final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, details about Leslie's role and the number of episodes she's set to appear in have not been released as of yet. Leslie has appeared as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman on The Flash previously during the five-part "Armageddon" event that kicked off Season 8, though that appearance sees the character in an alternate reality of sorts created by Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash as a sort of Reverse Flashpoint to steal Barry Allen/The Flash's life and wipe him from reality altogether.

Leslie being cast on The Flash — and especially with details about the character being withheld at this time — is likely to kick up some speculation that the final season of the series may finally see the arrival of Red Death. First introduced in comics in 2017's Dark Nights: Metal event by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, The Flash has name-dropped Red Death a few times in recent seasons. Specifically, Red Death was confirmed to exist at some point in The Flash's story during Season 5's episode "Memorabilia" when a recording in the Flash Museum in the future mentions that the villain Cicada was more deadly than the Red Death.

Leslie's appearance on The Flash in Season 9 will mark her return to the Arrowverse following Batwoman's cancellation after three seasons —and her second on the series — earlier this year. In an interview following the series' cancellation, Leslie said that she was "always down" to come back to the Arrowverse.

"If my schedule allows it, I'm always down to play in Gotham," Leslie explained. "I mean, Batwoman is a part of my fibre at this point. It's a part of my fabric. I think the most amazing part is, that was a character that we created. It's not something I have to play into, it's something that we created out of our own spirit and our own souls."

"It will always be a part of me, regardless," Leslie added. "It's almost so a part of me that in this specific film I'm playing in right now, I'm like: 'Wait, Ryan would do that. We've got to try something different'. They put a flannel out in my dressing room, and I'm like: 'I can't wear a flannel. Ryan always wears flannels. You've got to try something different.... If Batwoman comes back, amazing. But if not, I really have to work for the next few months to separate myself a bit from the character."

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

Has there been any other Season 9 casting news for The Flash?

On Monday, it was announced that Jon Cor, who plays Mark Blaine/Chillblaine, has been promoted to series regular for the ninth season of The Flash. Prior to that, it was announced that Richard Harmon had been cast as the new Captain Boomerang for the final season as well.

The Flash will return for its ninth and final season in 2023.