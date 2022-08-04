Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
Paramount+ has been sporadically adding the old Beavis and Butt-Head seasons to its streaming roster over the past few months. On Wednesday, two more seasons of the series were added to the service, bringing the total number to seven. Seasons 4-11 are currently available on Paramount+.
The new Beavis and Butt-Head reboot series may be one of the biggest additions to Paramount+ this month, but the start of August actually saw the streamer add a ton of movies to its roster.
