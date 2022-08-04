Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere

The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.

Paramount+ has been sporadically adding the old Beavis and Butt-Head seasons to its streaming roster over the past few months. On Wednesday, two more seasons of the series were added to the service, bringing the total number to seven. Seasons 4-11 are currently available on Paramount+.

The new Beavis and Butt-Head reboot series may be one of the biggest additions to Paramount+ this month, but the start of August actually saw the streamer add a ton of movies to its roster. Here's the full list of titles that were added to Paramount+ on August 1st:

1 Buck

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

A Fish Called Wanda

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron's Blood

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Any Day

Assimilate

Awakened

Baby Boom

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Beautiful Girls

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Bridget Jones's Baby

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cake

Clockstoppers

Derek's Dead

Dimland

Dinner For Schmucks

Don't Click

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Follow the Prophet

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Getting to Know You

Goodbye, Butterfly

Grand Cru

Grease

Grease Live!

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I've Got Issues

Iceland is Best

Insight

International Falls

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King of Knives

Kingpin

Letter from Masanjia

Lost and Found

Lost Bayou

Making Waves

Man From Reno

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon A Time In The West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prophecy

Respite

River's Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Scrapper

Shooter

Single White Female

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Graduate

The Killer Elite

The Middle of X

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Under the Tuscan Sun

Urban Cowboy

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Weepah Way for Now

Wild Honey Pie!

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Writer's Block

Are you going to be checking out the new Beavis and Butt-Head series on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments!