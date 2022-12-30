ComicBook Nation: Final 2022 Geek Outs, Most Anticipated Movies & TV in 2023

The ComicBook Nation team says goodbye to 2022 with our final geek outs of the year and reveals their most anticipated movies, TV shows, games and comics for 2023! And that's not all: We're also revealing ComicBook's 2022 Golden Issue Awards Winners, reviewing The Witcher: Blood Origin, doing one last check-in at DC Studios, and diving into the last new comics of the year!

In his The Witcher: Blood Origin Official Review, ComicBook Nation host Matthew Aguilar had the following to say:

Blood Origin moves along a quickened pace but manages to keep from feeling rushed. That said, it does feel as if the show could have slowed down just a bit to hover in certain spaces in time, giving the talented cast more time to interact and convey more about their history and their hopes for the future. It's not necessary, of course, but personally, that would've probably been the perfect mix for me, though I can't argue that at four episodes it never felt like the show was dragging or decompressing for the sake of it, and by the end, I was satisfied with where we started, the journey in between, and where things conclude. The Witcher: Blood Origin accomplishes its goal of setting the stage for a universe and bringing life to a much talked about but rarely explored time in Witcher history, but while the event may be the central point, it's the characters and their short time together that will stick with me most, and I'm glad I had a chance to tag along.

Rating: 4 out of 5

