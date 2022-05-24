Better Call Saul's Shocking Character Death Has Fans Making Breaking Bad Comparisons

Better Call Saul's Final Season has reached its midseason finale, which left fans reeling in the final minutes of the episode. (MAJOR SPOILERS Follow!) All throughout Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman has been locked in a friendly (at times heated) rivalry with his brother's best friend and law partner, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Well that six-season game came to a horrific end, as Howard made an ill-timed visit to Jimmy and Kim Wexler's home on the night that the psychotic Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) reappeared after his alleged death.

Howard only had seconds to realize he had stepped into the cursed world of "Saul Goodman" before Lalo blew his brains out all over the wall. Howard's death was so gruesome and sudden that fans can't help but compare this moment to the other shocking character death moment, in the final season of Breaking Bad!