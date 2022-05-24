Better Call Saul's Shocking Character Death Has Fans Making Breaking Bad Comparisons

By Kofi Outlaw

Better Call Saul's Final Season has reached its midseason finale, which left fans reeling in the final minutes of the episode. (MAJOR SPOILERS Follow!) All throughout Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman has been locked in a friendly (at times heated) rivalry with his brother's best friend and law partner, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Well that six-season game came to a horrific end, as Howard made an ill-timed visit to Jimmy and Kim Wexler's home on the night that the psychotic Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) reappeared after his alleged death. 

Howard only had seconds to realize he had stepped into the cursed world of "Saul Goodman" before Lalo blew his brains out all over the wall. Howard's death was so gruesome and sudden that fans can't help but compare this moment to the other shocking character death moment, in the final season of Breaking Bad!

This Rivals Anything In Breaking Bad

The debate of "Is Better Call Saul > Breaking Bad" just gave a big point to #TeamSaul. Hank was a soldier – Howard was a civilian, and arguably a noble man.

Will The Real Psycho Please Stand Up?

Poor Howard. He really thought humanity couldn't get more amoral or depraved than Jimmy and Kim. Then he (briefly) met Lalo...

The Inevitable Turn

We all knew it was coming. We all knew that something dark and terrible had to happen to truly make "Jimmy McGill" into the "Saul Goodman" from Breaking Bad. This was definitely that "turn" moment. No going back now.

THIS Is The Abyss

Walter White's story in Breaking Bad is lauded for being one of best "descent into the abyss" stories on television. With Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan has gone even deeper to deconstruct the "good man turns evil" myth, instead examining how our own nature – and the choices we make to feed or resist it – shape who we become in life. The scene of Howard's death hammer's that point home harder than Breaking Bad's final moment of Walter White's self-denial (Hank's death).

...And He Never Stopped

Even more horrific than this dark turn in Jimmy's character is the larger knowledge that it did NOTHING to avert him from the path of becoming Saul Goodman, and doing everything we saw in Breaking Bad.

What A Life

If Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad have taught us nothing else, it's that the Albuquerque, New Mexico life hits really different.

Got Jokes... Too Soon?

Guys, should we ALREADY be making Howard death jokes? Really?

Tragedy's MVP

Breaking Bad fans like: "Mike's story is so sad."

Better Call Saul's Howard Hamlin like: "Hold my brains."

Chuck Warned Us

The Better Call Saul re-watch experience is going to be crazy profound.

Actor Patrick Fabian is getting all the love right now. One of the rare times someone can log into Twitter and get nothing but good returns.

Better Call Saul returns for the final episodes of the Final Season on July 11th.

