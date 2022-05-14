Better Call Saul Mid-Season Finale to Feature "Big" Cliffhanger

✖

It was previously confirmed by AMC that the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul would be split in half, with two volumes of episodes airing across the summer. The first seven episodes began in April and will conclude later this month while the final six won't premiere until July and will lead toward the series finale in August. In the end there will be a seven week gap between episode 6.07 and episode 6.08 of the series, and according to series co-creator and executive producer Peter Gould, it will feature a "big" cliffhanger, but he also notes that he believes all the episodes of the show's final season have had pretty major cliffhangers.

Speaking with TV Line about the Better Call Saul midseason finale, and the potential for it leaving viewers hanging, Gould admitted: "This is a big one. I think this is going to be a painful few weeks for a few people to find out what happens. Hopefully, people will enjoy the pain and not come after us with torches." The episode, set to air Monday, May 23, is titled "Plan and Execution." No other details are known about the episode as of this writing, but it is worth noting that the creators of the show didn't know that this episode would be the midseason finale when the wrote/produced it.

It's previously been confirmed that the final season of Better Call Saul, previously set a few years before the events of Breaking Bad, will finally intersect with the flagship series as Emmy-winning duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will return to reprise their roles from the series and the El Camino feature film.

"We're pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they're threads, sometimes they're ropes," Gould previously told EW. "This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout." Gould added, "I don't think you're going to look at Breaking Bad the same way again after you've seen this whole season."

New episodes of Better Call Saul's 13-episode final season air Mondays on AMC and AMC+.