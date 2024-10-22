Two Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Reunite on Another Hit Sitcom

While the world of The Big Bang Theory is looking to the future with some new spinoffs, the cast members of the iconic sitcom are keeping plenty busy with other projects. Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette on over 200 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, has spent the last couple of years as the star of NBC’s Night Court reboot. When the third season of that series premieres next month, Rauch will be reunited with Mayim Bialik, one of her longtime Big Bang co-stars.

Night Court doesn’t return to NBC for its third season until November 19th, but the series has already revealed that its next big guest star is a beloved Big Bang alum. Bialik is set to guest star early in Season 3 as a fictional version of herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bialik will appear in the Night Court episode as a defendant in a case being handled by Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone. At first, Abby starts to get close to Bialik because she’s such a big fan of the actress’ classic TV series Blossom. It doesn’t take long, however, for Abby to learn that Bialik is actually her stalker.

This episode of Night Court will mark the first time Bialik and Rauch have appeared on screen together since the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory in 2019. Rauch joined the series in 2009 and went on to become a series regular, appearing in 209 total episodes. Bialik joined a year later, in 2010, and appeared in a total of 203 episodes. While each of them began their tenure as supporting characters, they both became integral parts of The Big Bang Theory.

While Rauch hasn’t returned to the world of The Big Bang Theory since the show concluded, Bialik actually reprised her role as Amy Farrah Fowler a couple of times over the last few years. She appeared alongside Jim Parsons in a couple episodes of Young Sheldon, showing new glimpses into the the titular character’s future.

With Young Sheldon now over, the Big Bang Theory franchise is turning to a couple of different shows in different eras of the story. There’s a Young Sheldon spinoff now airing on CBS in the form of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. Over on Max, there’s a Big Bang spinoff in the works that will likely follow the characters often found in the local comic book shop. Big Bang alum Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman have all had contracts picked up for the show, potentially making them the trio of series leads.