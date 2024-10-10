The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Confirms Three Returning Cast Members Will Star

The Big Bang Theory universe continues to expand despite the original show completing its run in 2019, and the newest addition to the franchise would bring several fan favorites back into the fold. According to a new report from Variety, the still-untitled Big Bang Theory Max spinoff series will feature Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman in the lead roles, who will all be reprising their characters from the original series. While the show has not been given the green light as of yet, Posehn, Lapkus, and Sussman are all under talent-holding deals, and series co-creator Chuck Lorre would be executive producing the new series under his Chuck Lorre Productions if it gets the go-ahead.

Familiar Faces

Sussman, Posehn, and Lapkus all played key roles during the original series, and it will be interesting to see what all three have been up to. Sussman played comic store owner Stuart Bloom, and though that was his main role when the show started, by the end of the series he had gone on quite the journey and become far more integral to the show and the show’s cast of characters.

Along the way, Stuart would meet Lapkus’ character Denise, who would become the assistant manager of the store but would start to date Stuart as well. Lapkus would appear in eight episodes in seasons 11 and 12, and now the two characters will reunite if the spinoff series is given the green light. In the show they moved in together and fell in love, so unless there’s been any major change in their relationship, that is likely to be a part of their story in the spinoff series.

As for Posehn, he played the lovable geologist Bert Kibbler, who would end up having a crush on Amy (Mayim Bialik) during his time on the show. He would pop up every so often starting in season 6 and would continue to be a popular recurring character all the way through to the finale. The last fans saw, Bert was watching Raj’s dog Cinnamon, though he was using the adorable puppy to help pick up women.

The Big Bang Franchise

If the new series becomes a reality, this would make it the fourth series in the franchise. The original series ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, and before that series had ended there was a prequel series titled Young Sheldon. That would become a hit as well and run for seven seasons, ending its run earlier this year.

The third series is about to begin later this month, as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage picks up after Young Sheldon and stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. If the new series gets the green light, this would be the first time that a spinoff series will take place after the original series, as everything else has taken place in the past.

