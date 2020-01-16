Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Inks Netflix Deal

Though Chuck Lorre already has one foot in the door at the streaming service, his The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady is getting in at Netflix exclusively. Deadline reports that Prady has signed a first-look deal for scripted programming at the streamer where he will develop, write, and produce TV shows.

“Bill Prady is a renowned storyteller, and with The Big Bang Theory he created characters who have defined a generation and will transcend the test of time,” Netflix’s Channing Dungey said. “We’re excited to tap into his treasure trove of ideas and bring his next slate of projects to life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The opportunity to partner with Netflix is about more than just the support and creative freedom they have enthusiastically offered,” Prady said. “Their approach to television and respect for the viewer allow for the kind of in-depth storytelling I have long been a fan of. We are excited to not only develop and produce our own projects, but also to find and champion new voices with new visions.”

A five-time Primetime Emmy nominee, Prady’s other sitcom credits include the likes of Dharma & Greg and Two and A Half Men (both of which he worked on with Lorre) plus shows like Gilmore Girls and Married….With Children. Prady also has had an extensive career working with The Muppets having developed their most recent self-titled TV series, plus direct-to-video Muppet content like Muppet Madness, Muppet Studios Presents: You’re the Director, and Muppet Classic Theater. He also worked on other Jim Henson-adjacent projects like Fraggle Rock and even The Jim Henson Hour.

Prady co-created The Big Bang Theory with Lorre, working as an executive producer for the entire 12 season run of the comedy. The sitcom officially concluded last may and is on its way to Warnermedia’s HBO Max, where it was acquired in a deal rumored to be valued at billions (plural). Unlike Friends and Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory has never been available to stream online anywhere in its entirety. That will change with the launch of HBO Max in May of this year as WarnerMedia’s deal to own the streaming rights will cover the next five years.

Netflix has had a lot of success with its sitcom programming, which, unlike effects heavy shows like Stranger Things and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, are cheaper to produce in bulk. Fuller House, The Ranch, and even the cancelled One Day at a Time reboot have all been major success for the streamer, and considering Prady’s expertise in the format it stands to reason he’ll deliver some new ones for them.