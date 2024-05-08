The Real CSI: Miami Announced by CBS

The CSI franchise is getting "real". On Tuesday, CBS announced that they are expanding the CSI franchise, this time in the unscripted space with The Real CSI: Miami, an unscripted, true-crime docuseries set to debut as part of the network's summer schedule this June. According to Variety, The Real CSI: Miami is based on CSI: Miami, which ran on the network for ten seasons between 2002 and 2012. The new series will debut on June 26th at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's how the network describes The Real CSI: Miami: "Each episode features gripping real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them. The Real CSI: Miami highlights that at the heart of every story is a victim and a family seeking justice." The series is produced by JBTV and Magical Elves. Jerry Bruckheimer serves as executive producer, along with Anthony E. Zuiker, KristieAnne Reed, Ann Donahue, Carol Mendelsohn, Jo Sharon, Casey Kriley, and John Henshaw.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had previously hinted that there would be something new coming to the CSI franchise last week when the network announced its 2024-2025 lineup, even with the recent cancellation of CSI: Vegas.

"We definitely think that franchise is alive and well," Reisenbach said. "We'll continue to be in discussions. It's a part of our legacy as a company and yes, I think that ultimately, we'll find different and interesting ways to bring the show back."

CBS Cancelled CSI: Vegas After Three Seasons

Last month, CBS announced that it had cancelled two series, So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, the latter of which was in its third season at the time. The series is set to air its finale on May 19th. CSI: Vegas is a revival of the original CSI series, this time following new Las Vegas Crime Lab Investigators. The series Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee. Stars of the original series have appeared as well, with William Petersen and Jorja Fox appearing in Season 1 and Marg Helgenberger appearing in Season 2.

CBS Also Announced Their Summer Lineup

In addition to The Real CSI: Miami, CBS announced premiere dates for their summer lineup on Tuesday. Paramount+'s Tulsa King heads to the network on Sunday, July 14th at 8 p.m.ET. Big Brother's Season 26 premiere is set for Wednesday, July 17th at 9 p.m. ET, and the game show Let's Make a Deal Primetime returns Wednesday, August 7th at 8 p.m. ET.