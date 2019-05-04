The Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki And His Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Are Expecting Their First Child

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end soon, and the cast has been quite emotional as things wind down. We’ve seen tears, hugs, and more in the show’s final weeks, but it’s not all sad posts on social media. Recently Leonard Hofstadter actor Johnny Galecki shared some wonderful news on Instagram, announcing that he and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child.

Galecki took to Instagram to share some photos and make the big announcement. “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki wrote. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

We just wanted to say congrats to Galecki and Meyer on the amazing announcement, and you can see the full post below.

Galecki’s schedule is freeing up a bit at the perfect time it seems. The Big Bang Theory is concluding after 12 seasons, and Galecki has shared some behind the scenes photos from the series as it winds down. That includes one photo that revealed a first for the series, a show that has churned out over 278 stories over the course of its run.

“The illustrious [Big Bang Theory] Writer’s Room, where (at least) 278 stories have been imagined by the incredible minds,” Galecki wrote, before tagging each of the writers in the photo. “Not the empty white board behind us as there are no longer any future episodes to discuss. A first in 12 years.”

Now the board is clear, and fans are still trying to process that they won’t be seeing Leonard, Penny, Sheldon, Amy, Raj, Bernadette, Howard, and Stuart on their TV screens after this season. The series finale is going to be emotional to be sure, and we hope it sends off the series in a big way.

