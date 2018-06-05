‘Big City Greens’: Watch an Exclusive Clip From Disney’s Newest Animated Series

The country-loving Green family is heading for adventure in the city with Disney Channel‘s latest original series, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the first season ahead of the show’s premiere later this month.

Big City Greens centers around 10-year-old Cricket Green, whose family moves away from the farmlands to the middle of the city, in order to live with their grandmother. In this new clip, which you can watch in the video above, Cricket discovers that it’s easy to get in trouble when you’re not surrounded by open fields.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Cricket is only doing what he knows best from his years growing up on the farm, the same odd-ball behaviors have different consequences in the city. No, Cricket, you can’t freestyle the tractor through the parks downtown.

The series, which is set to debut on June 18, comes from comic book creators Chris and Shane Houghton (Harvey Beaks). They say that Big City Greens was influenced by their childhood growing up in the small town of St. Johns, Michigan, with many of the show’s locations and characters inspired by their real-life family and friends.

“Drawing upon their personal experiences, Chris and Shane have created a ‘fish-out-of-water’ series that constantly delivers big laughs and plenty of heart,” said Disney Television Animation executive Eric Coleman. “We’re eager for viewers to get to know the tight-knit Green family and their endearing relationships that will be universally appealing to kids and families.”

Disney is clearly enthusiastic about the new series, so much so that Big City Greens has already been renewed for a second season, without even a single episode being aired. Guest stars confirmed to appear in the show’s first season include Jon Hamm, Raven Symone, Busta Rhymes, Danny Trejo, Lorraine Toussaint, Jim Rash, and Paul F. Thompkins.

The regular voice cast consists of Chris Houghton as Cricket, Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as Tilly, and Bob Joles as Bill.

Big City Greens will premiere on Disney Channel on Monday, June 18 at 9:30am ET, and a new episode will air each morning after that for the remainder of the week. Throughout the rest of the summer, new episodes will air on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10am ET. The series premiere will be available to watch on DisneyNOW beginning Friday, June 8, ten days ahead of its airing.

What do you think of Big City Greens? Are you excited to check out more new episodes this summer? Let us know your thoughts on the series by dropping a line in the comment section below!