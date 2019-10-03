Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources Announced at New York Comic Con

The world of Big Mouth is about to get a little bit bigger. During the show’s New York Comic Con panel on Thursday, Netflix announced that a spinoff of the hit animated series, which will be titled Human Resources, is currently in development. The series is described as a workplace comedy set in the world of Big Mouth‘s monsters. According to Variety, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska will serve as creators and executive producers on the spinoff.

Big Mouth follows a group of friends and their “Hormone Monsters”, as they make their way through adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. The series’ cast includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, and Fred Armisen. Over the series’ run thus far, the Hormone Monsters have been voiced by an array of actors, including Kroll, Rudolph, Armisen, Jon Gemberling, Joe Wengert, Bobby Cannavale, and Thandie Newton. It is unknown at this point which Hormone Monsters will factor into this new series.

The spinoff is part of an overall deal that Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett recently signed with Netflix, as part of their production company Brutus Pink. The deal allows the company to create a variety of animated movies and television shows for Netflix, as well as three new seasons of Big Mouth.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, said at the time. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come,” the Brutus Pink team said in a statement.

Season 3 of Big Mouth is set to debut on Netflix on October 4th.