Biggest Reveals from The Witcher Quarantine Watch Party
ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party kicked off tonight, venturing into the hitNetflix fantasy series The Witcher! Hosted by ComicBook.com's The Witcher expert and ComicBook Nation co-host Matthew Aguilar, tonight's event saw a unified viewing of episode 1x06 of the seires, Rare Species, along with The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich the episode's director Charlotte Brandstrom and Associate Producer Tera Vale Ragan. We've collected some of the best reveals from the creative team from the series including some surprising trivia from the making of the episode! Check them out below!
The Witcher season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.
Alternate opening
@CBrandstrom won! And she was SO RIGHT.— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020
Deleted burp
Remember when there was an enormous burp in this tavern scene, @CBrandstrom? #QuarantineWatchParty #thewitcher— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020
There was ALMOST a drone in the shot...
There was a drone in that overhead shot of the hunting party until the very last moment and it always made me nervous. Me to VFX: "You're not going to forget that. Right? RIGHT?" #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020
Color correction goes a long way
This fireside scene was shot in broad daylight and our amazing colorist Jet had to work really hard to make it look like dusk. #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020
Shot in the spring with all the snow
So much fake snow. Thanks, VFX! We shot this in April. :) #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020
Great storyboards
Storyboards for this bridge scene. For real. Also this was shot in a parking lot at our studio in Budapest. Again, major props to our VFX team. #QuarantineWatchParty #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/gDQC70njto— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 25, 2020
A surprise headbutt
Great Fluke! 🤗#Witcher #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/Um6RV1wVj9— Charlotte Brändström (@CBrandstrom) April 25, 2020
No lava in that hole though, right? RIGHT?
Fell into a hole when I scouted the lava field!!! But it was one of my very favorite locations, very “Witchery”@witchernetflix@LHissrich#Witcher #QuarantineWatchParty— Charlotte Brändström (@CBrandstrom) April 25, 2020
Unplanned final shot
Love this end shot of Yennefer when we only see one of her eyes. Wasn’t planned #Witcher #QuarantineWatchParty— Charlotte Brändström (@CBrandstrom) April 25, 2020
Shot in the parking lot!
Fun fact: the cliffs were shot on our production office parking lot. But it looks real! #TheWitcher #QuarantineWatchParty @witchernetflix pic.twitter.com/RG1cvjaY8S— At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) April 25, 2020
They should have kissed, yes.
I very vividly remember reading this script for the first time and being real sad over how Jaskier and Geralt leave things in this episode. My poor Jaskier baby!!! #TheWitcher #QuarantineWatchParty @witchernetflix— At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) April 25, 2020
Listen, I pitched it— At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) April 25, 2020
