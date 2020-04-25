Biggest Reveals from The Witcher Quarantine Watch Party

ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party kicked off tonight, venturing into the hitNetflix fantasy series The Witcher! Hosted by ComicBook.com's The Witcher expert and ComicBook Nation co-host Matthew Aguilar, tonight's event saw a unified viewing of episode 1x06 of the seires, Rare Species, along with The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich the episode's director Charlotte Brandstrom and Associate Producer Tera Vale Ragan. We've collected some of the best reveals from the creative team from the series including some surprising trivia from the making of the episode! Check them out below!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Miss out on tonight's Quarantine Watch Party? Don't worry, we've got more coming up with a joint viewing of Avengers: Infinity War on Sunday, April 26 with special guests Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely who wrote the film. They'll join host Brandon Davis live on Twitter to share behind-the-scenes details and more from their experience on the epic ensemble films which pitted the Avengers against Thanos, once and for all.

The Witcher season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.