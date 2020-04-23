The Witcher Showrunner And More Join Quarantine Watch Party

On Friday night, an exciting week of Quarantine Watch Party events is tossing a coin. The Witcher will be the first Netflix series to participate in the event with an impressive line up of creative talent joining the event for a shared viewing of The Witcher Episode 1x06, Rare Species. On hand for the Friday night Party will be The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, along with the episode's director Charlotte Brandstrom, writer Jenny Klein, and Associate Producer Tera Vale Ragan. Friday night's Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com's The Witcher expert and ComicBook Nation co-host Matthew Aguilar.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? Simple. At 8pm ET on Friday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their own Netflix stream of The Witcher Episode 1x06 on Netflix. While the episode is playing, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #TheWitcher with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

The best intel will become from the special guests, so be sure to follow showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, episode director Charlotte Brandstrom, writer Jenny Klein, and Associate Producer Tera Vale Ragan (who will be tweeting from writer Matt D'Ambrosio's account) on Twitter!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

This will officially be the sixteenth Quarantine Watch Party event!

The past three weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson).

Still to come, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, will be joining ComicBook.com for an epic two-night event beginning of April 26. Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for The Witcher begins at 8pm ET on Thursday night!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.