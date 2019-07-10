Black Lightning’s China Anne McClain Posts Emotional Tribute to Cameron Boyce

This weekend, the entertainment world was hit with sad news of the tragic death of 20=year-old Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce following a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. In the days since, his friends and former co-stars have been taking to social media to honor Boyce with tributes as well as share their grief at his passing. Now, Black Lightning star China Anne McClain is also speaking out, sharing an emotional tribute to her Descendants co-star.

In a tearful series of video clips shared to Instagram, McClain talked about how difficult the news of Boyce’s passing has been for her, calling the late actor her best and oldest friend. You can check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram @thecameronboyce🙏🏾 A post shared by China (@chinamcclain) on Jul 7, 2019 at 11:09pm PDT

“Seeing the headlines was just too hard,” McClain said. “I don’t really believe that this is actually happening, and my mind is just shut down at this point and I’m feeling numb and empty, while going through the motions.”

McClain also offered her condolences to Boyce’s family, noting that they are grieving in ways no others possibly can.

“You guys lost something that the rest of us didn’t lose,” she said. “You guys lost a son, a brother, and I lost my best friend…my closest friend, my longest friend. I will never again have a friend like Cameron.”

In the post, McClain wears a hat that belonged to Boyce and explains that she had planned to return the hat to Boyce when they were filming Descendants 3 but forgot and now she’s glad for that. She closed her post with a message of hope and of love for her lost friend.

“Cam’s not gone, he’s not just gone. He’s okay,” McClain said. “When people die, they don’t just dissipate into thin air, you guys. He’s good. Cameron, I love you.”

Boyce died in his sleep on Saturday. In a statement following his death, Boyce’s family said that his death was from a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. On Monday, it was confirmed that Boyce’s autopsy has been completed but an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

“An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced in a statement. They also confirmed that Boyce was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived at his home on Saturday.

Boyce starred in multiple projects on the Disney Channel, including Jessie and its spinoff series, Bunk’d. He was also a star of the Descendants movie franchise, playing Cruella de Vil’s son, Carlos. The third installment, Descendants 3, is set to debut August 2nd.