Netflix Teases What to Expect in New Black Mirror With Surprising Key Art

Netflix has released three new key art poster, one for each of the three episodes in the fifth season of Black Mirror. “Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.”

This season includes episodes featuring Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and more. You can see the three posters below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In “Striking Vipers,” “Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.” Here’s the key art, featuring Anthony Mackie:

In “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” “A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…” Here’s the key art, featuring Miley Cyrus:

In “Smithereens,” “A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.” Here’s the key art:

The most recent season of Black Mirror opened with the Star Trek-themed episode “USS Callister.” Following its release, there was some buzz about a potential spinoff, buzz that the episode’s director backed.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and ‘Metalhead,’ and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” director Toby Haynes said. “I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister’ — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.

“I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror,” Haynes says. “Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

Are you excited about the new season of Black Mirror on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!