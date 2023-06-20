Black Mirror Season 6 Quickly Conquers Netflix TV Top 10
After a four-year hiatus, Black Mirror has finally returned to Netflix with a new batch of episodes. The twisted, trippy anthology series has always been a big hit for Netflix, and it's clear that the time away hasn't done anything to diminish the hype from fans around the country. Immediately after Black Mirror Season 6 dropped on Netflix at the end of last week, subscribers began devouring the mysterious new stories.
Black Mirror quickly rose to the top of Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list, taking over the number one spot the day after premiering. The series has held on to that top spot throughout the entire weekend.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Black Mirror still in the pole position, holding off other recent hits like Manifest and Never Have I Ever. USA's Suits, which has eight seasons on Netflix, has also been making a run at the top spots on the list as of late.
You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!
1. Black Mirror
"Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity's worst traits, greatest innovations and more."prevnext
2. The Surrogacy
"When a woman is coerced into surrogacy to save her father, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs."prevnext
3. Suits
"After impressing a slick lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job, even though he has no legal credentials."prevnext
4. Manifest
"When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities."prevnext
5. Never Have I Ever
"After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won't make it easy on her."prevnext
6. FUBAR
"When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family attire."prevnext
7. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."prevnext
8. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School Team."prevnext
9. Our Planet II
"Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope."prevnext
10. Married at First Sight
"In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet."prev