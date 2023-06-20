Black Mirror Season 6 Quickly Conquers Netflix TV Top 10

After a four-year hiatus, Black Mirror has finally returned to Netflix with a new batch of episodes. The twisted, trippy anthology series has always been a big hit for Netflix, and it's clear that the time away hasn't done anything to diminish the hype from fans around the country. Immediately after Black Mirror Season 6 dropped on Netflix at the end of last week, subscribers began devouring the mysterious new stories.

Black Mirror quickly rose to the top of Netflix's daily Top 10 TV Shows list, taking over the number one spot the day after premiering. The series has held on to that top spot throughout the entire weekend.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Black Mirror still in the pole position, holding off other recent hits like Manifest and Never Have I Ever. USA's Suits, which has eight seasons on Netflix, has also been making a run at the top spots on the list as of late.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!