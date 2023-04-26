Black Mirror Season 6 Reveals New Netflix Trailer

Black Mirror Season 6 has a brand-new trailer and Netflix's signature horror anthology series is back with a vengeance. It's been a long time coming, but Black Mirror fans can tune-in for all the shocking twists in June. While Netflix has been keeping most details close to the vest, Season 6 represents a slight shift for the horror show. Charlie Booker, writer and executive producer, talked to TUDUM about the push for some fresh air in Black Mirror an dhow that affected their production decisions.

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Booker said. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Why The Long Wait For Black Mirror Season 6?

Back in May of 2020, Charlie Booker told Radio Times that they hadn't been working on Black Mirror episodes because of the pandemic and everything that entailed. But, it seems that things have picked up for the Netflix creator and fans are ready to be horrified again.

"I've been busy doing things," Brooker told the outlet back then. "I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Netflix delivered a synopsis for Black Mirror: "The show looks inwards, at the darker aspects of humanity and society. This is done through the theme of technology, hence the second meaning. The black mirror is the screen that rules our lives. Taking contemporary phenomena (ranging from the wild popularity of talent shows on TV to the impact of social media and smartphones on our lives) as a starting point and speculate how such phenomena could/would evolve in the future. Each episode tells a different story with different protagonists and focuses on a different theme."



