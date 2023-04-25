The Night Agent Finally Loses Top Spot on Weekly Netflix Top 10 Charts

For nearly a month, The Night Agent has dominated Netflix's weekly Top 10 streaming charts. The FBI thriller has buried the competition on its way to becoming one of the most-watched Netflix originals of all time. After four consecutive weeks of finishing as the biggest show on the streamer, The Night Agent finally fell to second place, as a new hit series arrived and took its crown. The new series in question is the new Keri Russell series The Diplomat, which has been performing well since debuting last week.

According to Netflix's newest numbers, The Diplomat was viewed for 57.5 million hours during the week of April 17-23. That was just enough to sneak past The Night Agent, which racked up 57 million hours in the same timespan. While the first season of The Night Agent may finally be winding down its dominant run, it did enough to break into the Top 5 biggest TV seasons ever on Netflix. It'll be interesting to see if Season 2 can be even bigger.

The Night Agent Returning for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix renewed The Night Agent for a second season less than a week after it debuted on the service, showing just how quickly the show was catching on with viewers. Creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan recently spoke with ComicBook.com about what fans can expect from Season 2.

"So one thing I will tell you about Season 2 is it does not take place in the DC area, which is where Season 1 took place," the producer said. "So we'll be in a different part of the world exploring different characters than we had in Season 1. And we're determining who from Season 1 might appear in Season 2. But essentially we're going to be telling a whole brand new story, which is exciting and scary. And with the high bar that Season 1 set for audience expectations, we feel that pressure too. And so we're just going to do our best to tell a story that feels within The Night Agent universe, but that feels new, fresh, and exciting."