Netflix's Ultraman Releases New Final Season Trailer

Ultraman is gearing up for its return to Netflix next month for its third and final season, and now fans have gotten an intense new look at what to expect from the Ultraman anime's final episodes with a new trailer! Following the second season of the Ultraman anime premiering last year, it was quickly confirmed that Ultraman Season 3 was already in the works for a release in 2023. But the catch with this announcement, however, was the confirmation that this upcoming Season 3 would also serve as the final season for the Ultraman anime overall. Now it's just a matter of watching it all come to an end.

Ultraman Season 3, officially titled as Ultraman Final, will be making its premiere around the world with Netflix on May 11th, and with its Spring debut so close now fans are getting to see more of these final episodes in action. The newest trailer for Ultraman Season 3 not only teases an explosive climax, but also previews the Ultraman anime's new opening theme, "RAYS" as performed by NOILION and MIYAVI. You can check out the new trailer for Ultraman Final below:

How to Watch Ultraman Season 3

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are returning to direct Netflix's Ultraman's third and final season for Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning from the first two seasons to compose the music too. If you wanted to check out the Ultraman anime before the final season makes its premiere on May 11th with Netflix, you can currently find the first two seasons now streaming with Netflix as well. As for what to expect from the series' story, Netflix teases Ultraman as such:

"Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary 'Giant of Light' now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman."

