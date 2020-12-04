Black Mirror Creator's 2020 Mockumentary Gets a Teaser and Title

News emerged earlier this week that Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker was developing a mockumentary that would explore all of the unexpected events that arose this year, with Brooker himself taking to Twitter to share a teaser for the new project, which also confirmed that project's title, "Death to 2020." With no new episodes of the sci-fi anthology series debuting this year, fans of Black Mirror will surely be excited by this news, though there is no other news about when fans can expect the project to be unveiled, with the teaser merely noting that Death to 2020 would be "coming soon."

The first tease of the upcoming event came from actor Hugh Grant, who revealed that he was meeting with Brooker about the project, while noting that it was a mockumentary.

"I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year," Hugh Grant shared of the upcoming project to Vulture. "I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig."

Given Brooker's previous collaborations with Netflix, it's understandable that this teaser for Death to 2020 would lead fans to believe it was possibly connected to Black Mirror in some way, though Grant's comments imply that the project would be more lighthearted in nature, while Brooker himself shared earlier this year that he hasn't been working on his sci-fi series based on how difficult the year has been for everyone.

“I’ve been busy doing things," Brooker shared with Radio Times this past May. "I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

While the upcoming project likely won't lean into sci-fi themes, we can surely expect it to highlight Brooker's sardonic sense of humor and his perspective of a year full of a pandemic, mass protests about social injustice, and contentious political races.

Stay tuned for details on Death to 2020 as well as on a new season of Black Mirror.

