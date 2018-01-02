Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Marketing Terrified Some People in Turkey

Black Mirror can be a creepy TV series to dive into, but Netflix took the psychological horror to a new level with its marketing of the show’s fourth season, causing some residents of Turkey to panic quite a bit.

Ahead of the Black Mirror Season 4 release, people were freaked out when the show took over Turkey’s version of Reddit. Users on the site received a direct message from an account called “iamwaldo” that said, “We know what you’re up to. Watch and see what we will do.”

Of course, users had absolutely no idea what was going on, with zero context to the situation. Nobody was told that this was a marketing ploy, so people thought that they were actually being spied on by some sort of “Big Brother” corporation.

For those who watch Black Mirror, the Waldo name was probably a familiar one to you and getting a message from that account wouldn’t have thrown them off in the slightest. If you recall, the episode titled “The Waldo Movement” focused on a blue cartoon bear that made fun of politicians and ended up running for public office.

If you were living in Turkey and already a fan of Black Mirror, you likely knew that this was a gag. However, if you’d never seen the show before, this probably came as quite a shock.

This advertising method was already creepy to begin with, but it was made worse by the fact that Turkey has been going through some issues with its government. Martial law was declared in the country following a military coup in 2016, and many people believed that the government was spying on them.

Sadly, Black Mirror just made things worse.

The fourth season of the Emmy-winning Black Mirror is currently streaming on Netflix.