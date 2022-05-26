Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Departs New Apple TV+ Series

✖

Black Panther standout Lupita Nyong'o has stepped away from Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake, which hails from executive producer Natalie Portman. Portman, who plays the series' other lead role, will remain on board. The series also stars Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman, and was developed for television by director Alma Har'el and Man in the High Castle producer Dre Ryan. Lady of the Lake is adapted from the 2019 Laura Lippman novel of the same name.

This is the second recent high-profile adaptation of a fairly recent novel to make waves at Apple TV+. The streamer recently picked up The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, which starred Samuel L. Jackson. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy Grey is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When thy learn about a treatment that will restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it because a journey toward shocking truths.

Here's the logline for Lady in the Lake, per Variety:

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series centers on Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife and mother who is pushed by an unsolved murder to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. The case sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Nyong'o was set to play Sherwood. The production team is searching for a new lead now. Lady of the Lake is currently in production.

Nyong'o's departure was first reported by Variety.