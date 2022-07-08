Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Shares Workout Clip Ahead of Wakanda Forever Filming

✖

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has started principal photography, and Lupita Nyong'o is preparing just as any other Marvel superhero would. In late June, Nyong'o shared a clip of herself working out in New York, and it's going viral once again now that Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel has started to roll cameras.

"Fitness was once my friend," the Oscar winner shared on Instagram. "Getting reacquainted and loving it (But the junk stays in the trunk!) #SummerBody."

Nyong'o previously spoke to her role on the film, giving a heartfelt tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. According to the actor, she wasn't necessarily "excited" to get back to work on the franchise after Boseman's passing.

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word. I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me," Nyong'o recently told Yahoo!. "And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” she added. “So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022. Kingdom of Wakanda does not yet have a release date on Disney+.