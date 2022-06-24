ComicBook Nation: The Black Phone Review, Umbrella Academy Season 3, Obi-Wan Finale Discussion

By Kofi Outlaw

The CB Nation crew reviews The Black Phone and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season 3 – plus we discuss whether or not Obi-Wan's finale delivered. We also recap Ms. Marvel Episode 3 and The Boys Herogasm Ep, preview AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and look at this week's biggest DC and Marvel comics!

ComicBook.com's official review of The Black Phone states that "[Scott} Derrickson's latest effort isn't as outright horrifying as some of his previous horror entries, but The Black Phone represents a huge step forward in the mastery of his craft. Along with his stunning cast, Derrickson weaves a haunting tale that leaves a long-lasting impression." It's also noted that Derrickson's re-teaming with Ethan Hawke "may not be quite as surface-level scary as their previous effort [Sinister], this movie brings the kind of chills that resonate with you long after the credits roll."

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

  1. Watch Us On Paramount+
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
  5. Or go to YouTube and watch any episode
black-phone-review-obi-wan-finale-the-boys-herogasm-spoilers-umbrella-academy-3-reviews.jpg
(Photo: Producer Peter)

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. We are your one-stop spot for ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

0comments

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Start the Conversation

of