‘Blue Bloods’ Season 8 Now Available on Netflix

Blue Bloods‘ eighth season is now available on Netflix, giving fans a chance to relive all the emotional twists and turns from the first episodes without Danny Reagan’s wife Linda.

You can stream all 22 episodes of the 2017-2018 season, as well as every episode of the first seven seasons on Netflix with a subscription.

Season Eight picked up after the shocking death of Linda Reagan, since actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract. Carlson did not even come back to film a death scene, so she was killed in a helicopter crash offscreen. The rest of the season showed Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) trying to accept his wife’s death while adjusting to being a single father to his two sons.

Fans never quite got over her death, since it felt like they never got a proper goodbye. It was not even until the season finale that we finally saw Danny visiting Linda’s grave.

In an interview with TVLine in May, showrunner Kevin Wade defended his decision to kill Linda off.

“We were in a tough position there,” Wade explained. “I was between a rock and a hard place, because the simple fact of the matter was that the actress decided not to renew her contract. And because [Carlson’s decision] happened after we’d wrapped the previous season, we really had very little wiggle room there, but we did the best we could with a tough situation.”

Wade also dashed hopes for bringing back Carlson in any way. The show has never done flashbacks and Wade said he has no plans to change that. He would rather focus on Danny trying to move forward without his beloved wife.

“I think we did revisit [Linda’s death], I hope successfully, with what Donnie Wahlberg played throughout the season, which was loss and regret, some loneliness, and some sense of duty just to carry on for his sons,” Wade said.

The season also culminated in the moment all Blue Bloods fans were waiting for. In the season finale, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) finally proposed to his partner, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and he introduced her as the next “Mrs. Reagan” during the season’s final family dinner.

While this should be a reason for the Reagans to celebrate heading into season nine, star Tom Selleck, who plays family patriarch Commissioner Frank Reagan, recently told TVInsider there will be some clashes between Frank and Jamie.

“Frank doesn’t want him to be the first in NYPD history to ride with their fiancée. Most cops would say it could affect one’s judgment,” Selleck explained. “Frank wants his son to be happy, and yet he’s got this hyperactive sense of responsibility. He already lost one son in the line of duty.”

Selleck also said Frank’s daughter, A.D.A. Erin Regan (Bridget Moynahan) will get a promotion, which will put her at further odds with her father.

New episodes of Blue Bloods begin this fall on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays.

Photo Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS